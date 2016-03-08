Romagnoli injured, pulls out of Italy squad
16 November at 17:40AC Milan and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli has reportedly pulled out of pulled of the Azzurri squad because of a muscle injury.
The defender was called up for the Italian side which will take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League's decisive game for the country tomorrow and was expected to feature against the United States on Tuesday as well.
Sky Italia state that Romagnoli has pulled out of the side as he has suffered a muscle contracture in training a day before the game against Portugal. Francesco Acerbi has replaced him in the Azzurri side.
