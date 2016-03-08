Romagnoli ready for AC Milan renewal: young starlet to partner him in the future?
04 April at 18:00A pillar of the present and the future, AC Milan ready to restart from Alessio Romagnoli. The Rossoneri, in fact, have no intention of depriving themselves of their captain and are ready to extend his contract at the San Siro.
The defender has an agreement with the club until 2022 but the management of the club, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), want to deal with the matter in a timely manner, with the intent not to find themselves in situations similar to that of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Milanese paper adds that the club will soon propose a contract renewal offer to Romagnoli, who has already shown his attachment to the Rossoneri colours in the past. Thus, he is destined to remain at Milanello. Now all that remains is to find a defensive partner that adapts to his characteristics and there is one idea prevailing over all at the club: Matteo Gabbia.
The youngster has freshly renewed his contract at Milan until 2024 and he passed the mini-tests from Pioli with ease and has amazed everyone with his personality. The club initially thought they would give him another loan experience but Gabbia has proven to have quality and character and he may be one of the pillars of Milan's defence in the years to come.
