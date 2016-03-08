Romagnoli reveals what Higuain did in the dressing room after red card

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli spoke to Sky Sport after the Rossoneri defeat against Juventus: “Juventus are a solid team and it’s hard to beat them. They had many goal chances after Mandzukic’s opener. When have the right tempo and strong physical skills.”



“Everybody dreams of playing these big games. We are disappointed because we knew we could do more. We wanted to remain in the game as long as we could. We had a chance with the penalty kick but things didn’t go as we wanted.”



“Higuain? He was disappointed. He knows he made a mistake. When I walked in the dressing room after the game he was angry with himself. He didn’t want the game to end like that.”



Higuain was playing his first game against Juventus yesterday. The Argentinean missed a penalty kick in the first half and was shown a red card for excessive protests minutes before the end of the game.

