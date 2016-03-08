Roman Abramovich in Italy; looking to tie up double deal for Chelsea
19 July at 10:00According to what has been suggest by journalist Alfredo Pedulla, to the microphones of SportItalia, Roman Abramovich is in Italy, Milan specifically, as he meets Juventus to try and finalise the deal to bring Daniele Rugani to Stamford Bridge.
The Italian centre-back has been linked with a move away from Turin, this comes after both Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli signed contract extensions with the Old Lady, to extend their stay at the club.
Abramovich will also be looking to try and accelerate arrangements to bring Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain to London also. However, reports suggest that Chelsea will first try and offload Alvaro Morata, to AC Milan perhaps, before being able to conclude a deal for Higuain.
New head coach Maurizio Sarri is getting closer to bringing in his desired Serie A transfer targets, looking to implement a core of players he is familiar with at Stamford Bridge, as he replaces Antonio Conte and looks to challenge for the Premier League title.
