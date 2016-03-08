Romagnoli's social media hint sparks further speculations about Bonucci's Juve return
25 July at 19:05In the last month, both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci. However, in recent days, the Italian centre-back has become a target for Juventus, who wish to resign the player that they let go to Milan last summer.
Bonucci is said to be keen on a move away and just yesterday Gattuso admitted that the player’s wishes must, ultimately, be accepted.
Currently in the USA for their pre-season tour, which includes participation in the International Champions Cup, a picture has circulated today, showing Bonucci’s teammate Alessio Romagnoli wearing the captain’s armband – something that many fans have called for on social media regardless of what happens with Bonucci.
However, the image has since been debunked as an image dating from 2016, which some fans thought was, in fact, taken just today.
For now, Milan must focus on their pre-season, as they prepare for the new Serie A season.
