From Spain: Chelsea are in on Icardi, the latest

Mauro Icardi seemed set to stay at Inter Milan but according to Spanish news outlet Cadena Ser, it seems like Chelsea have other plans. The blues are reportedly ready to dish out 35-40 million euros plus Spanish international Alvaro Morata for him.



THE DETAILS - Chelsea are looking for a new striker as Morata disappointed this season. The Spanish star was one of Conte's requests but now that the Italian coach is set to leave, the hunt for a new striker is on. Also, Alvaro Morata seems to want to return to Italy as he recently met with the Juve management.



CHELSEA'S STRATEGY - Abramovich reportedly wants Mauro Icardi but he isn't ready to pay 110 million euros. This is why Chelsea would like to add Morata in the deal as he could replace Icardi one for one at Inter. The offer would be 35-40 million euros cash plus Morata. Inter want to keep Icardi but it will all depend on him. Luciano Spalletti recently said that : "It will also be up to him. You can't keep someone who wants to leave. Let's see but I am confident...". Time will tell...