Rome, change of ownership in sight
09 December at 13:00Italian Serie A giants AS Roma might see a change of ownership in the near future, as per a report in the Republic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the club’s president James Pallotta is currently negotiating the transfer of the majority shares of the Giallorossi to the compatriot Dan Friedkin.
Therefore, the news regarding the new major owner of the club is likely to arrive in the near future as the final contract signature is a few steps away.
The report further stated that Roma’s 51% shares have been valued around €510 million which also include a capital increase of €130 million.
