Rome, eyes on Cagliari’s midfielder in January
10 December at 13:55Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing league rivals Cagliari’s midfielder Nahitan Nández in the January transfer window.
The Uruguay international is being highly-rated in the football community and has represented his current club in 15 matches in all competition since the move in the summer of 2019.
As per the latest development, the Rome-based club’s hierarchy are impressed with Nández and are looking to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
The deal can go through as Cagliari are also interested in signing number of players from Roma including Alessandro Florenzi.
