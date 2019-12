Rome, eyes on Cagliari’s midfielder in January

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing league rivals Cagliari’s midfielder Nahitan Nández in the January transfer window.The Uruguay international is being highly-rated in the football community and has represented his current club in 15 matches in all competition since the move in the summer of 2019. As per the latest development , the Rome-based club’s hierarchy are impressed with Nández and are looking to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.The deal can go through as Cagliari are also interested in signing number of players from Roma including Alessandro Florenzi.