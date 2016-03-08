Rome, Juve unwilling to drop interest in Zaniolo
09 December at 10:50Italian Serie A giants Juventus are unwilling to drop interest in league rivals AS Roma’s young midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs, both locally and from abroad as well.
As per the latest report, the Turin-based club’s hierarachy are not willing to drop interest in Zaniolo despite the Rome-based club’s stance that they will not allow to let their prized asset leave in the near future.
That is not the only problem for Juve as the player himself has just recently extended his contract with his current club till the summer of 2024.
The Italy international has been at Roma since the summer of 2018 when he moved from league rivals Inter Milan’s U19 team for a reported transfer fee of €4.50 million.
Since then, Zaniolo has represented the Giallorossi’s senior team in 55 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 11 goals along with providing three assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments