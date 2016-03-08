Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi confirms new Roma stadium

Una bella notizia per la città di @Roma, il parere del Politecnico di Torino è positivo. #LoStadioSiFa pic.twitter.com/PE0rX7QlHI — Virginia Raggi (@virginiaraggi) 5 febbraio 2019

The mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi confirmed that works to build the new Roma stadium will begin by the end of the year. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Raggi said: "The stadium will be done, the works can begin by the end of the year at Tor Di Valle. The project will have a positive impact on the city of Rome. This administration is absolutely not against works or great constructions. The Stadium will respect all the environmental standards".