Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi confirms new Roma stadium
05 February at 14:45The mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi confirmed that works to build the new Roma stadium will begin by the end of the year. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Raggi said: "The stadium will be done, the works can begin by the end of the year at Tor Di Valle. The project will have a positive impact on the city of Rome. This administration is absolutely not against works or great constructions. The Stadium will respect all the environmental standards".
Una bella notizia per la città di @Roma, il parere del Politecnico di Torino è positivo. #LoStadioSiFa pic.twitter.com/PE0rX7QlHI— Virginia Raggi (@virginiaraggi) 5 febbraio 2019
Go to comments