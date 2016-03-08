Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi confirms new Roma stadium

Stadio Roma Raggi
05 February at 14:45
The mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi confirmed that works to build the new Roma stadium will begin by the end of the year. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Raggi said: "The stadium will be done, the works can begin by the end of the year at Tor Di Valle. The project will have a positive impact on the city of Rome. This administration is absolutely not against works or great constructions. The Stadium will respect all the environmental standards".

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.