Rome, midfielder can leave in January
09 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s midfielder Javier Pastore can leave in the January transfer window, as per the Republic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club in the recent past after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI.
As per the latest report, Pastore can leave the club in the upcoming transfer window and there is concrete interest from Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs in the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder.
