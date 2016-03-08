Rome, Santon unlikely to leave in January

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s full-back Davide Santon is unlikely to leave the club in the January transfer window.



The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Rome-based club in the summer transfer window where there were reports of loan offers from Spanish side Granada and Serie A club Spal.



However, Santon decided to stay the club and things have completely turned around since then with the former Newcastle United full-back putting in series of impressive performances for the Giallorossi in the recent past.



Therefore, as per the latest development, Roma’s manager Paulo Fonseca has decided to keep Santon at the club at least till the end of the season even though there are some other offers on the table currently as well.



Santon has been with the club based in the Italian capital since the summer of 2018 when he moved from league rivals Inter Milan for a reported fee of €9.50 million.



