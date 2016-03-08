Rome, Smalling's permanent transfer in serious doubt
09 December at 12:05Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are unlikely to sign defender Chris Smalling permanently in the near future, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is currently spending a season-long loan at the Rome-based club where he has impressed everyone with his defensive work rate.
It was reported earlier that the Roma’s hierarchy were eager to sign Smalling on a permanent deal and have already started negotiations with the Manchester-based club.
As per the latest report, Roma were extremely optimistic of getting the deal done in €18 million few days ago but things have changed drastically in the recent past and now the Red Devils’ hierarchy along with the player himself are not entirely convinced about permanent move.
The report stated that the main reason for such a turn is increasing interest in Smalling after his impressive performances in the Serie A where now clubs like Arsenal, Leicester, Everton, AC Milan and Juventus are all interested in signing the former Fulham defender in the near future.
