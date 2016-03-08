Rome, Smalling's redemption talks with United stalled
01 November at 15:50Italian Serie A giants AS Roma and English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s talks for the permanent signing of defender Chris Smalling have stalled, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 29-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan with the Rome-based club where he has impressed the management with his defensive duties.
It was reported earlier that the hierarchy of the Giallorossi were keen on making Smalling’s move permanent and have also started negotiations with the Red Devils’ representative as well.
However, as per the latest development, talks have stalled between both clubs due to difference in the valuation of the player.
The report stated that United are demanding €20 million for the England international which is deemed excessive by Roma.
On the other hand, it is believed that Smalling is in no hurry to finalise his permanent departure from the Old Trafford and is looking to wait till the end of the season to make decision regarding his future.
