Romelu Lukaku returns to fitness for Inter-Juve
05 October at 22:00There were question marks over the fitness of Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian, signed by the Nerazzurri in the summer for a club record fee from Premier League giants Manchester United, missed the Champions League game on Wednesday against Barcelona, where Antonio Conte's side fell to a 2-1 defeat.
Lukaku had shown problems with his fitness and was somewhat expected to miss the clash between Inter and Scudetto champions Juventus tomorrow evening at San Siro. However, the Belgian trained properly today with the rest of the team and is expected to start alongside Lautaro Martinez tomorrow.
