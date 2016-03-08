Romelu Lukaku reveals he turned down Juventus move
25 April at 15:30Speaking to Sky Sport, Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has discussed his past, including speaking about a possible move to Juventus before he eventually moved from Chelsea to Everton.
"In 2014, when I left Chelsea outright, I could have moved to Juventus. The Bianconeri came forward, but something there didn't convince me. I said no and Everton took me and the day after Conte decided to leave the team."
Juventus may get another chance to sign Lukaku this summer, however, with reports suggesting that his time at Manchester United could be up already and that a number of clubs are chasing the Belgian. Inter Milan are also in the race for Lukaku's signature but Manchester United must first find a suitable replacement to take Lukaku's place in the squad.
