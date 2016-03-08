Romelu Lukaku: ‘Ronaldo an example for all young players’
22 October at 16:15Manchester United host Juventus at Old Trafford tomorrow evening, as the two sides do battle for a vital three points in their Champions League group. Juventus currently sit atop the group, with six points from two games – whilst Manchester United sit in second place with four points.
Speaking at the press conference ahead of the match, Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku spoke on a number of topics:
Has the mood changed after the two positive results?
“The mood is really positive. We were disappointed with how the game ended against Chelsea but a lot has changed behind the scenes.”
On Ronaldo…
“He's a guy that has been consistent for the last 10 years. He's an example for all the young players coming up.”
Why are you struggling to score goals this season?
“I still think my teamwork between myself and my team has improved better. The players need to know my movement, I need to know their movement. Once that happens I think the results like we had in Belgium will start to come.”
