Romelu Lukaku - Why he is the perfect key to success for Conte at Inter

10 August at 20:15
Inter Milan have smashed their transfer record to bring in Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United for a fee of around 80 million euros. The proposed transfer was one of the hottest topics this summer but the deal was finalised earlier this week; much to the relief of Nerazzurri fans who were concerned that the move was off.

Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku have made little secret of the fact that they are great fans of one another; the Belgian expressing his desire to play under Conte for some time whilst the new Inter head coach had his mind set on Lukaku from the very start of his tenure at the club.

Lukaku has received a lot of criticism in the past few seasons for Manchester United; many questioning whether or not he is worth the high market value that is attached to him. So, in this piece, I'm going to break down the forward's statistics from the last season with Manchester United as I attempt to work out whether or not he is destined for success or failure with the Nerazzurri.

Is Lukaku any good?

As I previously mentioned, the Belgian has divided opinion. Some believe that he is a real talent whilst others dismiss him, focusing solely on his weaknesses and the infamous clips that circulate Twitter of the forward's first touch and miscontrols. 

CONTINUE READING AND SEE ALL THE STATISTICAL ANALYSIS HERE

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.