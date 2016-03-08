Romelu Lukaku - Why he is the perfect key to success for Conte at Inter

Inter Milan have smashed their transfer record to bring in Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United for a fee of around 80 million euros. The proposed transfer was one of the hottest topics this summer but the deal was finalised earlier this week; much to the relief of Nerazzurri fans who were concerned that the move was off.Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku have made little secret of the fact that they are great fans of one another; the Belgian expressing his desire to play under Conte for some time whilst the new Inter head coach had his mind set on Lukaku from the very start of his tenure at the club.Lukaku has received a lot of criticism in the past few seasons for Manchester United; many questioning whether or not he is worth the high market value that is attached to him. So, in this piece, I'm going to break down the forward's statistics from the last season with Manchester United as I attempt to work out whether or not he is destined for success or failure with the Nerazzurri.As I previously mentioned, the Belgian has divided opinion. Some believe that he is a real talent whilst others dismiss him, focusing solely on his weaknesses and the infamous clips that circulate Twitter of the forward's first touch and miscontrols.