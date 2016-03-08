Romero: 'Joining Juventus is a dream, but I still want to score against them'

Crisitan Romero looks destined to become a Juventus player. The Argentine defender, 20, spoke to Corriere dello Sport about his dreams of playing for a top European side, and about how he copes with the constant speculation regarding his future.On his hopes for the future - “As a boy I wanted to become a professional football player and I succeeded, now I dream of playing in the Champions League in one of the 4 most important clubs in the world: Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United, and then to be part of the Argentine national team. Even if I know it's difficult because there is Otamendi, one of the best in the world. I know.”On the rest of the season – “I do not think about the transfer. My first thought is Genoa, at the end of the championship there are so many matches and I want to continue playing like that, then I will talk with managers and my agent.”On his contract renewal – “I am happy with this renewal, which is a demonstration of great confidence and now it's up to me to repay their faith on the field. At Genoa they treated me right from the first day: they wanted, me and have given me many demonstrations of that.”On his debut against Juventus and facing Ronaldo– “It was a very strong emotion: in my mind I started to think a thousand things and I was really happy, it was great. A lot of people asked me what it was like to face Ronaldo, but I have a calm character and when I play I do not think about who I face. Ronaldo is one of the best in the world, Dybala is very strong and Juventus is a great team, but I concentrate only on giving my best."On the upcoming Juventus vs Genoa game – “It would be very nice to score a goal at Juventus. We hope to play well from the beginning and to succeed.”On the transfer speculation – “I'm used to dealing with these rumours. When I was in Belgrano they said that Atletico Madrid were following me, as well as Juventus and Genoa. It had an impact on me, because I started to think about things that for a boy of 18-19 years are great. The mistake I made in the past I will not repeat: now I think only about Genoa and doing well on the pitch, we'll see about the rest. I think I've grown a lot compared to the first time this happened, I've played a lot of games, I'm more confident and I do not think my performance will be affected by the whether I'm leaving or not. I'm here in Genoa, I want to give everything I can for my team mates, I do not think about what will happen in the future."

