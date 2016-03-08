Ronald Koeman defends De Ligt after initial Juventus struggles
03 September at 16:15Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman has defended Matthijs de Ligt after his initial Juventus struggles.
De Ligt joined Juve earlier this summer after interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. He arrived at the bianconeri for a fee of 75 million euros from Ajax and made his debut against Napoli.
In an interview that Koeman gave during the awards' ceremony that saw De Ligt win the Dutch Footballer of the Year award, he talked about the young defender.
He said: "So all this hype? He struggled against Lozano and there are things that didn't work but you shouldn't be too quick in the judgments. let you see the newspapers when I made my debut with Barcelona, everyone wondered who they bought.
"I want to trust my players, things will not change. De Ligt will play right center defender, it is clear that it will take him time to adapt to Serie A."
De Ligt struggled on his debut against Napoli as he was at fault for two of Napoli's 3 goals. He hadn't played in the first game of Juve's season against Parma but is expected to play more due to Giorgio Chiellini's injury.
