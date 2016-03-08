Ronaldo: '2018 was complicated on a personal level..'
03 September at 15:55Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed 2018 was a complicated year for him on a personal level.
Ronaldo was one of the nominees for the UEFA Player of the Year award recently, but it was Virgil van Dijk who won the prize. He has also been nominated for the Best Football Awards. He also won the MVP award for the Serie A last season.
Recently, he was awarded the Quinas de Ouro in the Carlos Lopes Pavilion in Lisbon and in an interview, he said: "Being here surrounded by children is always a privilege. There have been so many good times tonight."
"This world is so fast, with social networks, the Internet and the press itself. It is wild, not only with me but with everyone" referring to allegations of rape.
"The year 2018 was extremely complicated on a personal level. Never let yourself be influenced, always carry your dreams forward. Don't let anyone down you. Think that one day you will be someone in life. This is what I did. "
