'Ronaldo absolutely believes he will play against Ajax in the UCL'

26 March at 11:15
Cristiano Ronaldo will undergo first tests today at J Medical to clarify the extent of the muscular problem he suffered yesterday during Portugal-Serbia. Meanwhile, the Portuguese star has sent a signal, as reported by his friend, journalist Edu Aguirre.

"Cristiano does not feel a typical pain from a serious injury, he absolutely believes he will be on the field for the first leg for Juventus against Ajax in the Champions League," he said.

A message in line with the words of the player after yesterday's match, saying that "in a week or two I'll be alright". There is confidence on the part of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner: Ronaldo does not want to miss the Champions League but he will have to wait for tests to resolve the doubts.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.