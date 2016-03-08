'Ronaldo absolutely believes he will play against Ajax in the UCL'

Cristiano Ronaldo will undergo first tests today at J Medical to clarify the extent of the muscular problem he suffered yesterday during Portugal-Serbia. Meanwhile, the Portuguese star has sent a signal, as reported by his friend, journalist Edu Aguirre.



"Cristiano does not feel a typical pain from a serious injury, he absolutely believes he will be on the field for the first leg for Juventus against Ajax in the Champions League," he said.



A message in line with the words of the player after yesterday's match, saying that "in a week or two I'll be alright". There is confidence on the part of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner: Ronaldo does not want to miss the Champions League but he will have to wait for tests to resolve the doubts.