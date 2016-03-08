Ronaldo accused of Dybala leak so as not to return to Italy: the situation
30 April at 16:00Cristiano Ronaldo is not about to return to Italy before a hypothetical return to training with Juventus. This was reported by Corriere dello Sport (via mundodeportivo.com) this morning, which also points out that the information about the fourth positive Coronavirus test of Paulo Dybala could have been leaked from the environment of the Portuguese phenomenon in order to justify his refusal not to return to Italy.
Ronaldo has been in his native Madeira, along with the bulk of his family, since Serie A stopped in mid-March. In all this time, he has been frequently showing off on social media during training sessions, spending time with his children as well as in meeting up with his relatives
But as mentioned above, in Italy there are now speculations that the leak of Dybala's positive test would have started from CR7's environment. The objective was to demonstrate that the issue is still far from being controlled.
