Ronaldo admits he misses playing with Man United legend Rooney - video

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Wayne Rooney in an interview released with GoalHanger: “I have great memories, he is a fantastic lad, a great boy. When he arrived he was the king of England, he is a fantastic boy. I was calling him, between me and my mates, the ‘Pitbull’, I remember when he lost the ball he was so powerful, strong guy, he had a powerful shot and scored many goals. I miss playing with him but you never know maybe one day we’ll be playing together again.”



Watch Ronaldo’s full interview with GoalHuner here:





