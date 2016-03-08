Ronaldo admits he misses playing with Man United legend Rooney - video

05 November at 14:30
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Wayne Rooney in an interview released with GoalHanger: “I have great memories, he is a fantastic lad, a great boy. When he arrived he was the king of England, he is a fantastic boy. I was calling him, between me and my mates, the ‘Pitbull’, I remember when he lost the ball he was so powerful, strong guy, he had a powerful shot and scored many goals. I miss playing with him but you never know maybe one day we’ll be playing together again.”

Watch Ronaldo’s full interview with GoalHuner here:


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.