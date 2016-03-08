Ronaldo admits leaving Real Madrid was a mistake in private circles
08 December at 20:00After winning his last Champions League with Real Madrid, Ronaldo said, seconds after the game against Liverpool, that it could have been his last at the club and eventually it turned out to be true, despite the disbelief of people around the world. The Portuguese phenomenon packed his things and left to Juventus.
After his departure, Real Madrid went into a deep crisis and the Los Blancos clearly miss him. In Turin he is comfortable but he is not at his best as he was at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is why, according to reports in Spain, he seemingly regrets his decision to leave Spain and embark on a new adventure in Italy.
According to the ABC newspaper (via bolavip.com), Ronaldo would have admitted to people in his most private circles that it was a mistake to leave Madrid. The newspapers reports that the former Manchester United man believes that if he had continued playing for Real, he would have also won the last two editions of the Ballon d'Or.
