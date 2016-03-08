Ronaldo affaire - Real Madrid denies involvement: “Never forced him to pay, we didn’t know”

“Real Madrid has nothing to do with the Cristiano Ronaldo affair and goes legal”. With an official announcement, the blancos deny having been aware of the agreement between CR7 and Kathryn Mayorga and, consequently, having forced the Portuguese to sign an agreement to silence the story. Not only, the merengues announce a complaint to the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, who had published the news.



Here is the full text of the official announcement by the Spanish club.



Real Madrid C. F. can today announce that the club has taken legal action against the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã for publishing categorically false information in an effort to seriously damage the image of this club.

Real Madrid has absolutely no knowledge of any of the information that the newspaper published with regard to the player Cristiano Ronaldo, and therefore the club was unable to take action on a matter of which it had no knowledge.

Real Madrid has demanded total rectification of the situation from the aforementioned newspaper.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="pt" dir="ltr">Comunicado Oficial. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RealMadrid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RealMadrid</a><a href="https://t.co/LldRD59ZfE">https://t.co/LldRD59ZfE</a></p>— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) <a href="https://twitter.com/realmadrid/status/1050379019387105280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">11 ottobre 2018</a></blockquote>

