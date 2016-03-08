Ronaldo and Georgina in church in Turin: wedding preparations?

16 November at 13:10
Exclusive images on the magazine Gente. The couple could get married during the break of the Serie A championship which begins at the end of December.
Ronaldo leaves the church of the Great Mother of God in Turin together with his partner Georgina.

The exclusive photos, published on the next number of Gente, support the weekly scoop: according to reliable rumors, CR7 and Georgina could get married during the break of the Serie A championship that begins at the end of December. And the images of them entering the church alone, leaving the escort outside to wait for them, would make one think of an inspection in view of the ceremony.

The photo shoot was made before the couple's short trip to London this week, where, according to the Portuguese daily Correio da Manha, CR7 would have formalized the wedding proposal to Georgina.

Let's see what happen with this that could become the marriage of the year.
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

