Paulo Dybala’s goal draught has become a huge talking point for Juventus fans of late. The Argentinean striker netted 24 goals in all competitions last season but has been failing to find the net in the first six games of the season so far.



La Joya has also been struggling with game time but he hopes to recover his form starting from tonight’s home clash against Bologna.



France Football has dedicated one article to the former Palermo star claiming that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi could be behind the striker’s crisis.







“Sometimes it’s hard to understand the players’ feelings”, France Football claims.



“With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala understood that the season of Juve would be mainly focused on the former Real Madrid star. Allegri’s recent claims confirm Dybala’s problem is mainly psychological: ‘You can be the best in the world but you have to be 100% fit mentally if you want to be better than the others’.”







Ronaldo, however, seems to be not the only problem for the Argentinean ace, according to France Football: “In Argentina, Dybala lives in the shadow of Leo Messi and this has an impact on Dybala’s performances with his club. The situation could change with Scaloni in charge of Argentina even though Dybala was left on the bench during the last International game against Colombia.”

