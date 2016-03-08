Ronaldo and Messi in one team 'not impossible': the scenario
01 March at 15:00Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in one team? Apparently this is a hypothesis far from impossible, at least in the long run. According to BBC (via ilbianconero.com), there is a 'plan' for the Juventus and Barcelona stars to play in the same team.
Where is it? Unfortunately for the Bianconeri and the Blaugrana, Chinese and American clubs are planning to track the two great champions, eternal rivals, but who could find themselves closing their careers side by side.
A suggestive and romantic image, which, however, raises yet another question: when? Ronaldo is 35, while Messi is turning 33 this year but neither seems ready to say goodbye to the competitiveness of the big football stage. But one thing is certain, this is a hypothesis very difficult to imagine in the context of European football.
Thus, football fans will have to wait perhaps a couple of years to see if this scenario materializes and they will finally be able to watch the two phenomenons side by side, even if in less prestigious contexts.
