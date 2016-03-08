Ronaldo and the rumours about a farewell: Juventus have a clear plan
23 March at 12:40
The rumours keep on coming from Spain, alarming the Bianconeri fans: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Juventus in the summer. At 35, according to reports from diariogol.com (via Calciomercato.com), the Portuguese wants to start again and embrace a new great challenge.
The track leads to Paris Saint-Germain, which could be the last step in his career. A possibility that - we read - is confirmed by the frequent contacts between his agent Jorge Mendes and the Parisian club, who want to replace Neymar with the Portuguese star.
The scenario is credible, but at the moment, there has been no confirmation from the Juventus environment. In fact, the idea of both parties is to respect the contract that runs until 2022, to continue together. In a time where the economy is struggling, they don't want to let go of their star.
Two years ago, Juve made an important investment to bring Ronaldo to Allianz Stadium, not only improving them on the pitch but also off it commercially.
