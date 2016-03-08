Ronaldo apologies after red card
21 September at 11:50Nobody would have imagined such a difficult evening in Valencia. Neither did Ronaldo who was used to be a goal machine in that stadium, having scored in four consecutive games wearing the shirt of Real Madrid. The red card that Ronaldo was showed in the first half of Juventus’ opening Champions League game of the season left the former Real Madrid star so much disappointed that, according to Il Corriere di Torino, he spent two hours in the dressing room of the Mestalla.
The Italian paper reveals that Ronaldo remained in the dressing room of the Mestalla until midnight. After a cold shower, the angry wait began. The Portuguese star waited for his teammates who dominated Valencia despite being a man down. “Come on Cris!” Bernardeschi told Ronaldo as soon as he stepped in the dressing room after the final whistle. Everybody tried to console him and he apologized for the incident, a detail not to be underestimated.
Executives of the Bianconeri talked with CR7: Agnelli, Marotta, Nedved and Paratici had a word with the Portuguese star although chiefs of the bianconeri deny that they had a confrontation with the referee of the game Felix Brych. Juventus chiefs decided to speak with Ronaldo confirming their support but adding that the club will not accept any other reaction or revenge fouls from any other player of the Old Lady, not even Ronaldo.
Go to comments