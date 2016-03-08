Ronaldo asks Real Madrid defender to join Juventus

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly convincing Real Madrid star Raphael Varane to join Juventus in the summer.

Ronaldo and Varane were teammates for a long time during their days together at Real Madrid, where they won three UEFA Champions League titles in a row and even won the La Liga once under Zinedine Zidane.

Il Messegero state that Ronaldo is persuading Varane to join him at the Old Lady at the summer, with Kostas Manolas also a potential target at centre-back for the club.

But luring Varane away from Real will cost Juve more than 90 million euros, with the defender's current release clause sitting at around 500 million euros.

We have previously reported in an exclusive that both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Varane, but no offer has been made yet despite constant contact.

 

