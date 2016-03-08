Ronaldo: Atletico now plans to report Ronaldo to UEFA

Atletico Madrid are not going quietly after their elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Juventus in the Allianz Stadium. They are reportedly ready to take legal action against Ronaldo who scored the decisive hat-trick that eliminated the Colchoneros.

THE MANAGER - The club are united behind manager Diego Simeone and are ready to report Ronaldo to UEFA for what they deem to be an act of rudeness by the Portuguese striker towards them. Ronaldo celebrated after scoring the third goal and at the end of the game by mimicking Simeone’s ‘cojones’ gesture that he made after the first leg.

UEFA AND SIMEONE - UEFA has so far not opened any proceedings against Ronaldo, but the Spanish press is pushing for action to be taken. Diego Simeone was sanctioned for his gesture in the first leg. He received a fine for the incident, but for Ronaldo, Tuttosport reports that the sanction could be worse as he did it directly in front of the opposing fans.