Ronaldo attacks Juve again for Calciopoli: 'I suffered a conspiracy at Inter'
25 January at 18:15Former Inter and Brazil forward Ronaldo, who now serves as president of La Liga outfit Valladolid, spoke, once again, about Juventus' involvement with the Calciopoli scandal:
"I told the boys and Carlos Clos that I suffered a conspiracy at Inter. Now it's not like that anymore in Spain, although we hope that some of the next decisions taken in the field will be in our favour.
ON VAR - "The goal was to remove any doubt, we have no sense of being victims of a conspiracy. The Var aims to help and is not yet perfect, the fact remains that it will not remove human error regardless. club is attentive to its fans and what they think, they are free to have the opinion they want, including the Sunday protest in the game against Celta, even if the club had nothing to do. will remove all doubts, clear and obvious errors will be more controlled, but will remain. The goal should be to continue our journey, remove the focus of the referee and the Var and give the maximum on the field."
