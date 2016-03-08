Ronaldo awarded MVP of the Month for March
20 April at 18:20Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the Most Valuable Player for the month of March in the Serie A.
Ronaldo returned from injury recently and despite that, he has been crucial to the club's fortunes in the month of March.
Il momento del premio a @Cristiano "MVP of the Month Powered by @EA_FIFA_Italia ". Con lui un fortunatissimo #JuventusMember! https://t.co/b3Bw8mD4jM pic.twitter.com/FOWzPEGJ1M— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) April 20, 2019
While the Portuguese scored only three times in the month and assisted once, his contributions to the side against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 of the competition.
