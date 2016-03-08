Ronaldo awarded MVP of the Month for March

20 April at 18:20
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the Most Valuable Player for the month of March in the Serie A.

Ronaldo returned from injury recently and despite that, he has been crucial to the club's fortunes in the month of March.
 
While the Portuguese scored only three times in the month and assisted once, his contributions to the side against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 of the competition.
 

