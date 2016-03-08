Ronaldo beats Messi ... on Instagram: how much he earned in 2019
05 January at 22:05The two biggest starts in the footballing world also have quite the impressive support base off the pitch and on social media, as reported by calciomercato.
Instagram shows that Cristiano Ronaldo earned a whopping 47.8 million dollars in 2019 from the platform, becoming the person who earned the most from Instagram in 2019.
According to Goal.com, Ronaldo only earned $34 million playing for Juventus last season in Italy’s premier soccer league Serie A.
Cristiano has always had a focal point presence on the social media platform, with long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez boasting an impressive 15 million followers of her own. Together the couple have a very active presence on social media, detailing many photos that portray a close knit family lifestyle.
A figure with which he double the second in line, Leo Messi. The Barcelona star earned $ 23.3 million thanks to the popular social network in the year that has just ended.
Anthony Privetera
