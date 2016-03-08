Ronaldo biographer reveals similarities between Messi, Ronaldo and Guardiola

The author of the biographies of Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi or Pep Guardiola Guillem Balague spoke to the Sky Sport about the differences and similarities between Ronaldo and Messi and much more.



“We are talking about special people. They feel responsible for their work. They have passion and they want to win. There are many things that they have in common and it is shown in my books about Messi, Ronaldo and Guardiola,” Balague said.



“They all had complicated moments and they had to grow up quickly, especially Cristiano, who left home when he was 12. He did not have a childhood or an easy adolescence, he wanted the affection he missed in his adulthood. It is fascinating to know how people standing high get there. Ronaldo is Ronaldo thanks to his head, it is complex and fascinating.”



“The relationship with Messi has evolved. There was no friendship, but Ronaldo’s son is a fan of Messi. They started to see each other differently and they know they had a similar path. They have points in common, they left home when they were young, they always insisted, they improved against one another, and this distance fight helped them.



“In Portugal they did not understand why Ronaldo was not so close to Madeira at the beginning. Now there is his museum and statue. Even in Argentina they believed that Messi was a ‘former Argentinian’. With time, however, everyone understood that Argentina’s problems are different, and Messi is special.



“Cristiano has always wanted to be a great goal-scorer. He brings teams closer to victory, closer to glory. He scores to make the audience happy. The goal in his mind is what gives the judgment of his value. If he does not score, he is under pressure,” Balague concluded.

