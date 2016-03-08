Ronaldo can afford to pay Uefa fine with less than two hour of work

21 March at 18:05
Cristiano Ronaldo has escaped a Champions League ban after a controversial celebration at the end of Juventus-Atletico Madrid last week (WATCH). The Portuguese striker was found guilty of 'improper conduct' but, just like it happened with Simeone, he was not suspended for one game but was only given a € 20.000 fine.

The Italian blogger Nonleggerlo,  has calculated how many hours Ronaldo would need to work to pay the fine and has found out that CR7 would exactly take one hour and 45 minutes to afford the payment of the fine handed by Uefa. A fine is a fine, regardless of who receives it.



 

