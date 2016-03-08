Ronaldo can reach another Juventus milestone against AC Milan

11 November at 19:00
Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for his debut with Juventus at the San Siro, a stadium where he has never scored, but which brought his fourth Champions League title. The Portuguese phenomenon could seize the opportunity to break this 'curse'.

But in the meantime, he could also score the 100th Juventus goal at the San Siro against Milan. In the previous 83 matches, in fact, the Rossoneri have scored 122 goals, against the 22 of the Bianconeri, who are ready to celebrate the round number. Perhaps with the umpteenth seasonal magic from Ronaldo.

