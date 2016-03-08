‘Ronaldo can’t be compared to Maradona’
10 October at 16:55Napoli defender Raul Albiol spoke to La Razon about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move. Albiol, a former Real Madrid defender, knows Ronaldo very well but is aware of the love that Napoli fans still feel for Maradona.
“The Italian league is now more important thanks to Ronaldo”, Albiol said.
“It’s great to play in the same league of one of the best footballers of all times, even if he is an opponent, these kind of players help you to find motivations. If you want to improve, you have to face the best players.”
“I didn’t live the Maradona years but in Naples Maradona is still an idol. I don’t know if the same will happen with Ronaldo and Juventus, a club that has won many trophies in Italy and Europe. Maradona and Napoli are different. He won two scudetto and one Uefa cup, trophies that the club had never won. That Napoli side was a normal team but with Maradona it became great. Cristiano will be forever regarded as one of the best players in the history of football but Maradona is Maradona.”
Go to comments