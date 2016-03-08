Ronaldo can't hide his emotions against Napoli

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo let himself go with a blatant gesture of annoyance during the second half played at the San Paolo against Napoli, when Juventus seemed unable to oppose the continuous and pressing attacks of the Neapolitans.



According to Tuttosport , Massimiliano Allegri would have given reason to CR7 after the game, deprecating the tendency of the Bianconeri to drop and to produce too little in the offensive phase, especially in support of CR7.



"Attack" would be the cry of Ronaldo with the return of the Champions League. Only in this way can we hope for the comeback against Atletico Madrid.



Juventus are trailing 2 - 0 on aggregate.