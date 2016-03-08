Ronaldo celebrates birthday playing football with his son - video

05 February at 21:50
Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen celebrating his 34th birthday with his son in a video that his partner Georgina Rodriguez posted on Twitter.

The bianconeri star did arrive for training earlier today for Juve and left in the evening, leaving fans to salute him and wave at him on a special day. 

 
His partner Rodriguez posted a video on Twitter, in which he is seen playing football with his son. The caption reads: "Congratulations, my love! Thank you for making us so happy every day! We love you."

