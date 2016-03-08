Ronaldo comes up with VAR celebration against Napoli

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo came up with a new celebration following his goal against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.



Ronaldo scored Juve's third goal of the game in what was a very entertaining fixture that saw Kalidou Koulibaly's stoppage time own-goal seal the deal for the bianconeri after Napoli had fought back from 3-0 down to make it 3-3.



After Ronaldo scored, instead of doing his usual celebration, he did a VAR celebration and prefered to calm the celebration down, implying that VAR might go ahead and cancel it.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores but doesn’t celebrate in case VAR rules the goal out







pic.twitter.com/etMgmwt6lt — Cristiano Stuff (@CristianoStuff_) August 31, 2019