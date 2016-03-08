Ronaldo comes up with VAR celebration against Napoli

31 August at 23:10

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo came up with a new celebration following his goal against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo scored Juve's third goal of the game in what was a very entertaining fixture that saw Kalidou Koulibaly's stoppage time own-goal seal the deal for the bianconeri after Napoli had fought back from 3-0 down to make it 3-3.

After Ronaldo scored, instead of doing his usual celebration, he did a VAR celebration and prefered to calm the celebration down, implying that VAR might go ahead and cancel it.

