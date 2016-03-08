Ronaldo completes Juventus medical and arrives at Juventus HQ
16 July at 16:50Cristiano Ronaldo has finished his medical tests with Juventus and has recently arrived at Juventus HQ to meet his new teammates to prepare for the presentation press conference, which is due to take place at 18:30 local time.
This comes after an exciting few days which saw Cristiano land in Turin yesterday evening, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between Croatia and France; one of the most Ronaldo things possible.
After this, he and his entourage went to their various accommodations, with his entourage staying at the Turin Palace hotel and Ronaldo himself staying just outside of Turin in the Royal Park golf club; for more peace and quiet.
Now we wait for further developments, but it is likely that Ronaldo will now be meeting his new Juventus teammates, before being officially presented to the media, not the fans, at 18:30.
