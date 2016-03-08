The smile of Juventus depends above all on their most representative player, Cristiano Ronaldo, who in these days sees gradually increasing confidence for the positive outcome of the case - erupted in the United States - of alleged sexual violence against Kathryn Mayorga. Developments that are pure oxygen for the serenity of CR7 and also for the stock exchange: just look at the performance of the club's title in these days.



Juventus return to breathe at Piazza Affari after a real roller coaster ride. The summer boom was in fact followed by a period of overwhelming decline for the title, in correspondence of the first publication on the Der Spiegel of the Ronaldo-Mayorga case. From the beginning of October, in two weeks, the Bianconeri shares had lost 26.68%, with the club burning almost 440 million euro of capitalization. From € 0.66 per share in June to a record of 1.8, up to a sharp crash: yesterday the stock showed an important sign of growth, closing the session at € 1.06 with a + 3.19% compared to the quotation last Friday, and even today's debut (€ 1.08) goes to confirm this trend.

(Il Bianconero)