Ronaldo congratulates Modric and Salah for FIFA Awards
28 September at 22:35Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has congratulated Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah for winning their respective accolades in the FIFA Awards this past week.
The Portuguese star, who switched Real Madrid for Juventus for a fee of 100 million euros this past summer, was in the race for the Puskas Award for his goal against his current side last season and was also in the race to win the Football of Year for his performances last season.
He was recently hosting a question-answer session on Instagram and he was asked about Modric win of the Footballer of the Year award. Ronaldo said: "Congratulations to Modric for winning, very good ".
He was also asked about Salah triumph in the Puskas award race for the goal he scored against Everton in the Premier League last season. Ronaldo said: "Salah, it was a good goal. My goal in reverse, we're serious. Come on, of course it was the best.
"But life is like that, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. I've been at these levels for 15 years ".
Ronaldo is expected to start for Juventus in their big Serie A clash tomorrow against Napoli, as the Old Lady look to keep their winning start to the season going in Turin.
