Ronaldo deal could be announced on Tuesday
08 July at 09:40Cristiano Ronaldo's mega transfer to Juventus could be reportedly made official on Tuesday, with talks ongoing.
It is said that Ronaldo is willing to leave Real Madrid this summer, with Juventus already having made an offer of about 100 million euros. The player will be happy to join the bianconeri this summer.
Corriere dello Sport say that Juventus are confident of doing a deal, with Jorge Mendes well in charge of the situation, as things stand.
He is their medium of interaction with Real and has already made it clear that Ronaldo will sever ties with the Los Blancos this summer. And with talks ongoing, it is said that Tuesday could be the day when the deal is struck.
Mendes is said to present Juve's offer to Florentino Perez on Tuesday and it will be a decisive day in the deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
