Ronaldo defends Mou and makes prediction on CR7

Former Inter and Real Madrid star Ronaldo spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport after the Champions League draw: “Juventus are a great team, one of the best ones in Europe. They played two finals recently and Ronaldo will increase the quality of this team. Signing Ronaldo, however, doesn’t mean you have already won the cup. Ronaldo playing in Serie A was unthinkable and I wish him all the best in a country that I love.”



“Inter? It’s the team of my heart. I didn’t follow it a lot in the last few months but I always speak to Moratti. Champions League football is what they deserve.”



“Zidane, to replace Mourinho? I don’t know what’s happening in Manchester but I’d wait before making any critic to Mourinho. He is a special manager, he has won so much.”



“Neymar? When you are the best you are criticized if you don’t get the results. Who is the best player between me CR7, Messi, and Maradona? It’s hard to compare different eras, I trust the judgement of fans.”

