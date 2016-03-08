Ronaldo didn't expect Zidane at Juventus

Ronaldo’s dream of having his former coach join him at Juventus is over. Having re-joined Real Madrid yesterday.



"You'll see that Zidane returns to Real”, said Jorge Mendes during his Turin visit last weekend.



The rumours about Zinedine Zidane at Juventus were beginning to be insistent, and the relations between the two remain very good. The opportunity to rekindle their relationship in Turin would certainly have pleased CR7, having seen the three Champions League (plus one by Ancelotti's vice) won together.



Ronaldo never recommended Zidane to Andrea Agnelli, the idea of Zizou was exclusively that of the president then Florentino Perez backed the Frenchman to rebuild Real Madrid's present and future. Ronaldo didn't expect Zidane from Juventus, on the contrary. He had already known the surprise ending for days, returning to the Casa Blanca for Zizou.



