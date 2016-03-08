Ronaldo divides Dybala and Higuain: one will undeservedly return to the bench

Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for the game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, taking on the Spanish side at the Allianz Stadium eight months after the fantastic hat-trick that saw Juventus through to the quarter-finals of last year's Champions League.



His best game for Juventus, on the most important night, in a competition that CR7 plays as if it was the garden of his home. The Portuguese star has scored as many as 128 goals in the Champions League, which he has won five times in his career.



Furthermore, CR7 holds the records of goals scored in a single edition (17 in 2013-14) and for the most games scored in a row (11). Alien numbers coming back to the Champions planet, after a month spent between the pitch and the infirmary, between Juve and Portugal.



Ronaldo has recovered and for this reason, we can expect to see him on the pitch tomorrow night against Atletico Madrid. However, this also means that one of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala will have to start on the bench again.



In other words, the pecking order that we have seen since the start of the season will be restored. "They decided to stay and they knew that this would be the situation," Maurizio Sarri stated before the return tie against Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia.



Both will have to remember these words, considering that they are in great form for the time being. Certainly, neither of them deserves to end up on the bench. Then again, Ronaldo is Ronaldo and we know what he can do. Atletico Madrid is his favourite victim: 25 goals scored in his career.



Written by Lorenzo Bettoni, translated by the English staff.